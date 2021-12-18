LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting I-90 in the Livingston area is closed.
The closure is in effect from half a mile east of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston, Exit 330 to half a mile east of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston, Exit 337.
At this time the listed reason for the closure is an “event” in the area.
Park County posted to their social media that due to blowing snow, several roads are unable to be kept open.
Swingley, West Boulder, Trail Creek, Divide, and Mission Cr. are affected by the closure.
According to the county, the Road Department will try to open all roads on Monday morning.
People are being asked to use caution while driving in blowing snow and to carry a shovel and emergency supplies in case they get stranded.
Those living in an area prone to drifting snow are asked to consider staying home until roads can be cleared.