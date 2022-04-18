Irving Elementary School is asking for help locating stolen sign

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A sign that has been in front of the Irving Elementary School for over 30 years went missing last week.
Irving’s Principal Jennifer Westphal said the school first realized the sign was gone on Wednesday when a staff member took their daily lunch walk around the neighborhood.
The sign, located at the corner of 8th and Alderson streets, includes the phrase “International Education”, and is an important symbol of the school’s history, Westphal said.
Westphal immediately reached out to the school facilities to see if they removed the sign but they said no.
Students and staff members at the school thought the sign might have blown away but after examining the post the sign was attached to, it was evident that the sign was physically ripped off.
The Irving school is working with the Bozeman Police Department and a report has been filed.
The school and police have been asking neighbors in the area to share video footage they might have to help track down the missing sign.
Irving students and staff are asking for the sign to be returned to the school and said they won’t ask any questions about what happened if it is returned.
If you have seen the sign, you are asking to either call the school or the police to report its location.
