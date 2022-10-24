Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Kathryn June Ulrich. Kathryn left a group home in Helena on October 22nd 2022 on foot. She has diagnosed mental health issues and requires medication. Due to her mental health issues and the adverse weather, there is concern for Kathryn's safety. Kathryn is a 27 year old white female, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch style boots, a white or cream beanie hat, and she was carrying a brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo reading the word June and a burn scar on her left wrist. She also has a tattoo of vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman's face on her thigh, and she has pierced ears. If you have any information about Kathryn, please call the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461, or dial 9 1 1.