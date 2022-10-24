BOZEMAN, Mont. - Isaac Ochoa knows how to help his fellow struggling veterans, because he is one.
Ochoa works with Bring Everyone In The Zone, an organization based out of Texas that helps active duty, veterans, and their family who are struggling mentally and physically. Ochoa is originally from Texas, growing up a little outside of Waco. He served in the military and is left with the scars from his time serving. He knows all too well the trauma that war can have on a person and that is why he is helping other veterans.
Ochoa typically looks to help out homeless veterans, approaching them on the street and offering support from someone who gets them. He says that the only way to truly heal is to talk about their experiences.
"It takes one to know one. To understand why a person wants to go through that and it's not their fault, that's what I try to explain to them. We can't fix each other but at least we can stabilize one another," said Ochoa.
The reason Ochoa is in Bozeman is because he regularly makes trips from Spokane, which is where he moved after Texas. One trip about a year ago his car broke down in Bozeman and he took it as a sign to stay here and help this community. He knew he could do a lot of good here, and although many don't take his help, when he is able to help someone it means everything.
Ochoa is also always looking for fellow volunteers, or if you are in need of assistance his number is (406) 548-1614 and email is jazzdaddyisaacochoa@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.