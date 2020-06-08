BOZEMAN, Mont. - Kitten season has begun for barn cats. And while finding a litter of kittens probably sounds like a dream come true for some people, most often in Montana that means they're part of a barn cat's litter.
The most important thing to do if you find a litter of apparently-abandoned kittens is to resist that urge to pick them up or touch them at all.
Since most barn cats are feral, the mother will likely be hiding from you. Just because you see kittens without a mother doesn't mean that they've been abandoned.
You should leave the kittens where they are so that the mom can find them again.
Keep an eye on the kittens from a safe distance over the next few days to make sure they're being taken care of. Keep in mind, the mother may still be taking care of them even if you do not see her.
The Gallatin Valley's largest animal shelter, Heart of the Valley, says they're seeing less kittens than normal being brought in this year - which is not necessarily a bad thing - and that they're not sure if COVID-19 is a factor in that.
If you know for a fact that the mother is injured or dead, you may need to bring the kittens in to an animal shelter. You're advised to reach out to your local shelter on advice for that process or to get any specific questions answered about strays.