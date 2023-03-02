Jelly Roll announces concert date at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rapper Jelly Roll will be playing at the Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The performance is a part of his recently announced 2023 Backroad Baptism tour, which begins in Southaven, Mississippi July 28, and ends in Tampa, Florida Oct. 14, according to a release from MSU
Opening acts on this tour include Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and Josh Adam Meyers.
The Tennessee rapper, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has a music style that includes Southern rock, R&B instrumentals, country-inspired acoustic numbers, and rap on albums like 2020's “A Beautiful Disaster” and 2021's “Ballads of the Broken.”
The newest album of his made it into the Billboard 200 and U.S. Indie Top 30 in 2022, MSU's release said.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available online with prices ranging from $25 to $99.75, plus fees.
