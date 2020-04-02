LIVINGSTON - Popular musician John Mayer approached a Livingston nonprofit to help combat COVID-19 in Park County.
The Livingston Enterprise reported Mayer made a financial contribution to the Livingston HealthCare Foundation to provide Park County residents with more ventilators.
Livingston HealthCare hospital spokesperson Whitney Harris told The Enterprise Mayer got in contact with the nonprofit to find out what their greatest needs are amid coronavirus, and donated money to buy more ventilators than what's currently available.
Mayer resides in Park County half the time and was not looking for attention for his contribution, Harris told The Enterprise, but allowed them to publish his name as a donor.
“We are incredibly grateful for his support of LHC and his dedication to the health and wellness of our community; John is one of us,” Livingston HealthCare Foundation President Babs Brandfass told The Enterprise.
Although the hospital says they have plenty of supplies for the time being, they say they are in need of Personal Protective Equipment.
To make a contribution to the hospital's emergency COVID-19 fund, head to their website.