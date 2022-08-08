LIVINGSTON, MONT. - John Mayer has been a resident of Paradise Valley for a decade now, so when his community was devastated by the floods he knew that he had to help his neighbors.
Gavin Clark, Executive Director of the Park County Community Foundation said that as soon as they created the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund, Mayer reached out to see how he could help.
"John loves this community. This is his home, and when these floods happened and when the flood fund was announced, John reached out to us and his question was simple. 'What can I do to help my neighbors?' Said Clark.
They decided a concert series, three in total, would be the best way to help. This would bring people to Park County to not only buy tickets but to fill hotels, restaurants and shop all over the area. The physical damage is one thing, but the decrease in tourism has hurt all businesses in the greater Yellowstone area.
Tonight Mayer will be joined by The Greatful Dead's Bob Weir and Bozeman band Kitchen Dwellers. Next show he will be joined by Dave Chapelle.
Clark says they estimate these concerts will raise around half a million dollars. So far, they have raised 1.2 million dollars but have received 10 million in requested aid from those affected.
"People's lives were changed overnight on June 13th, in ways that might not ever be able to get back to. Although this fund will not bring them back to what life was like in early June, it will undoubtedly help provide them some relief to be able to find a new normal," said Clark.
The three shows sold out immediately, but if you want to help with flood relief you can text "Flood22" to 41444.
