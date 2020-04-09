BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's that time of the year, and the city of Bozeman's Parks and Recreation team is keeping residents' eyes on the prize: Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny himself has been spotted around town hiding giant eggs at some of Bozeman's parks.
When they can catch him in the act, the Parks and Recreation Department is posting the videos on Facebook with clues as to which Bozeman park the bunny hid his eggs in.
If you're more of an artist than a detective, you can be part of the department's paper egg hunt.
Design or color a picture of an Easter egg - making sure you include somewhere on it "BOZ REC ROCKS" - then tape it up outside of your house or on your window (anywhere people can see it). Be sure to have your eggs out before Sunday, April 12.
Then on Easter, take a walk through your neighborhood to "hunt" for the eggs your neighbors have put out. Count how many you find and head to Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook or Instagram pages to let them know what you found. Don't forget to include a picture of your own egg and tag them at #operationBZNREC!
Here are some egg coloring pages that you can use for the hunt: