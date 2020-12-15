BOZMAN - Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea ruled against the Rocking R Bar on Wednesday, in a case brought forward by Gallatin County, on behalf of the health board.
The ruling states that Rocking R Bar must follow the county ordinance and close at 10 p.m. to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Gallatin County filed a lawsuit after the Rocking R Bar failed to follow health orders to close operations at 10 p.m., in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In a courtroom Tuesday, Health Officer Matt Kelley said he has a longstanding relationship with the owner of the Rocking R Bar, Mike Hope.
Still, Kelley stressed that it's up to public health officials to assess whether businesses are responding to health restrictions appropriately and lowering risk factors in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
"One option would be to do nothing and to let it go and to let people be in the bars shoulder to shoulder to not try and force the existing rules," said Kelley. "Another option would be to shut down the entire industry to end dining room service. A middle option... to try to find ways to balance the COVID health risk with the effort to allow these businesses to continue to operate and continue to make a living and employ."
Hope told the court requiring bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. has had a significant financial impact an on an already difficult year for the service industry. He estimates his sales are down almost 40 percent since March. Hope also told the court the R Bar brings in roughly $9,000 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on a average night.
Hope said The Rocking R Bar made a commitment to help pay rent and tuition for employees during the pandemic, so the income is incredibly important.
"I have one employee that wanted to go back to school and can’t go back to school now. I have another employee that couldn’t pay their rent even with the money were paying them we gave her the money to pay her rent. I have another employee that dad’s got cancer and he can’t afford to take off and go back to see his dad through this process," Hope said Tuesday.
McElyea granted the preliminary injunction through March 1.