The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park:
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023. This is a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019* (936,062 recreation visits).
So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from 2022 (1,855,396 recreation visits), and up 7% from 2019 (2,294,691 recreation visits).
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):
2023 – 2,463,202
2022 – 1,855,396 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.)
2021 – 2,668,765
2020 – 1,674,699 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)
2019 – 2,294,691
2018 – 2,322,271
More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.
Editor’s note: *We compare 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation since 2019 was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June.
