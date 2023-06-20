BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Kaj Seifert Foundation for Aspiring Young Artists, a Bozeman-based nonprofit, extended their grant application deadline to June 22 for kids interested in pursuing the arts.
The application is open for 10-17-year-olds in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho who have an interest or passion in anything in the world of arts, and need some financial assistance to pursue it, said foundation board member Maren Marchesini. If they want to take piano lessons, learn to paint, take a dance class or anything along those lines, they are eligible.
The foundation distributed its first round of grants in February, focusing on summer arts programs. Now they are working on fall grants and focusing on artistic lessons and classes, Marchesini said. They are not, however, limited to those categories.
Kids and teenagers interested in applying can do so on the Kaj Seifert Foundation website. Applicants are required tosubmit a video explaining what they are interested in, why they are applying for the grant and what it will cost to make that dream happen.
The video does not need to be polished and fancy.A ten-year-old recording on a smartphone would work just fine, Marchesini said.
There is also a written portion for the application and applicants must list a mentor who can help them achieve their goal. It could be a parent, aunt, uncle, another or artist, etc. Marchesini said.
The foundation was created in honor of Kaj Seifert, who Marchesini described as a Renaissance man. He worked in aviation and flew planes, painted houses, traveled with friends and family, and played the guitar and made music.
“And so, we wanted to do something in his memory and to just memorialize somebody who we love and who had a lot of energy in his life. And so, this foundation came to be as a way of supporting kids like Kaj, who might be interested in something unique but not really have the support,” Marchesini said.
In the last round of grants, they helped one Wyoming artist buy a computer to learn how to turn their drawing and art into animation. They also helped another applicant in their creation of wearable mermaid tales.
Marchesini said less people have applied for grants this round, which is good for applicants because that means they are more likely to be awarded a grant.
“This is the kind of thing where we're so new that we try to really grant as many people as we possibly can. And so, it's a good time to put an application into the foundation because you're more than likely to have an opportunity to do what you have in mind,” she said.
The application deadline is June 22, but the foundation will still accept applications after that date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.