BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue helped two kayakers on the Gallatin River.

Around 4:48 pm Saturday, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a request for assistance for a kayaker who came out of their boat on the Gallatin River near mile marker 60.

Volunteers responded and found the individual had made it safely to shore and was returning to retrieve their boat.

At that time, responders received a report of a second kayaker who came out of their boat while trying to help the first kayaker .

The other kayaker was reportedly stranded on a rocky piece of shoreline and was separated from their boat.

A safety plan was made by teams from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky to get a third kayaker while they towed the boat to their friend.

The kayaker successfully made it back into their boat, and all parties made it safely off the river according to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer is reminding people out kayaking and rafting to be cautions during spring runoff due to high, fast and cold waters.

“Knowing your skill level when it comes to helping someone in the river and knowing when to call for help are essential in emergency situations,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.