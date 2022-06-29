BOZEMAN, Mont. - With the 4th of July getting closer, officials are asking residents to keep firework restrictions in mind.
In the City of Bozeman and the Greater Gallatin Valley, fireworks can be used on July 3 from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am, on July 4 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 am and on July 5 from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Fireworks can be set off on private property with permission.
The City of Bozeman says fireworks are not allowed to be set off in the following areas:
- Upon major arterial streets or alleys
- Within 300 feet of any public park
- Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, nursing or assisted living facility
- Under or upon a motor vehicle, whether moving or not
- Within 300 feet of any gas station
Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands.
