BOZEMAN, Mont. - Kelly Fulton made a great impact on a lot of people, as made evident by the outpouring of love and support since he passed earlier this month.
With a growing memorial on the intersection of Oak Street and 15th Avenue and an online fundraiser that is nearing $200,000 it shows just how heartbroken the community of Bozeman is. He was a math teacher, a cross country coach, a husband, and a father.
On Saturday October 29, at 1 PM in the Bozeman High School Auditorium, there will be a memorial open to the public.
If you would like to help out the Fulton family during this difficult time a link to the GoFundMe can be found here.
