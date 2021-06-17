BOZEMAN, Mont. - Country music star Kenny Chesney is having his concert at the Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman Saturday, July 9, 2022 after the original 2020 date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said in a release from Montana State University.

“After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour,” he said in the release.

Chesney's Here and Now tour will play at 19 different shows across the country with the tour kicking off in Tampa, Florida April 23, 2022 and finishing in Foxborough, Massachusetts Aug. 26 and 27.

MSU said they will accept tickets bought for the original concert date. Those who would like a refund may email bto@montana.edu or call 406-994-2287 until July 16, 2021.

“Confirming the new date for Kenny Chesney to play Bobcat Stadium in 2022 is a huge step as we emerge from the pandemic,” Duane Morris, senior director of MSU Auxiliary Services, said in the release. “An epic night like this at Bobcat Stadium with a performer of this magnitude will remind us how much we value live music and entertainment in our lives.”

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney said in the release. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here and Now 2022 because when we get together, there is only the present — and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

MSU said opening performers will be announced sometime in the future.