BOZEMAN - Country music star Kenny Chesney is postponing his Chillaxification Tour concert date at the Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman for July 3, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues,” Chesney says in a release. “I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.”
The release says the postponed Chillaxification Tour will still include openers Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead for the new dates at 18 venues, according to Messina Touring Group.
“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea,” Chesney says in the release. “Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby – and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring. There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out.
Tickets for the original date are eligible for the rescheduled date on July 3, 2021. Ticket holders may get a refund between June 15, 2020 through July 15, 2020.
To get a refund for the Bozman date, ticket holders may email bto@montana.edu providing name & account number or seat location, call the Bobcat Ticket Office at 406-994-2287 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST or call TicketsWest at 1-866-443-2849 Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST.
Ticket holders who bought their tickets from a third-party seller will need to work with through them to get a refund.