Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches at mountain pass level, with greater accumulation amounts at higher elevations. Most accumulating snow is expected to occur overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&