BOZEMAN, Mont. - The HRDC is offering their kids free summer lunch program to children 18-years-old and younger.

Gallatin County families can pick up their healthy lunches Monday-Friday around lunchtime.

There are 9 locations in Bozeman and an additional 7 meal sites across Gallatin and Park County.

On average families spend around $300 per child in additional food cost when school is not in session.

HRDC Childhood Nutrition Program Coordinator Lyra Leigh-Nedbor said, "The kid's summer lunch program is a great resource whether it is for monetary reasons because the meals are free for kiddos or if it is just a convents factor."

Last year, the program served around 29,000 free meals to kids throughout the Gallatin Valley.

Every meal served is tasty, homemade and follows the USDA nutrition guidelines, and helps all families save money.

There is no application to fill out or proof of income to receive a free meal.

Here is a full list of the meal site locations in Bozeman:

Beall Park– Lunch Served Monday to Friday from 11:15 – 12:15 pm – Served next to the pavilion on the corner of East Villard and North Bozeman. (415 North Bozeman)

Bozeman Public Library – Lunch Served Monday to Friday from 12:00-1:00 pm– Served by the main entrance at the top of the front circle. (626 East Main)

Cowdrey Corner– Lunch Served Monday to Friday from 12:00-1:00 pm– Served by the benches at the green space on the NW corner of S. 2oth & Dickerson.

Gallatin Valley Food Bank – Lunch pick up Monday-Friday from 1-4 pm. – Distributed with food box drive-through.

Irving School – Lunch Served Monday to Friday from 12:00-1:00 pm – Served by the school’s main entrance on West Alderson just west of the garden beds near the playground. (611 South 8th)

Kirk Park– Lunch Served Monday to Friday from 11:30-12:30 pm– Served under the trees next to the Beall St parking lot. (2000 West Beall)

MSU Family and Graduate Housing – Lunch Served Monday to Friday from 12:00-1:00 pm – Served at the playground on the corner of w. Garfield and Paisley Court.

Story Mill Park – Lunch served Monday- Friday from 12-1. Served along the sidewalk leading to the Lalani Pavilion.

Walton Homestead Park– Lunch served Monday-Friday from 12-1. Served next to the playground just south of the Scrubby’s Car Wash on the corner of 15th and Juniper.

More information on Kids Summer Lunch Program can be found here.