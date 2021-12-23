BOZEMAN, Mont. - Labor shortages across the valley are forcing restaurants to close their doors this holiday season.
According to an industry survey by the National Restaurant Association around 78% of restaurants, operators said they don't have enough staff to meet customer demand.
In Bozeman, multiple restaurants are being forced to reduce their hours, menu items, and some even shutting down this holiday season.
The Kimpton Armory Hotel is doing everything it can to stay open for the second Christmas in a row.
Kimpton Armory Director of Food and Beverage, Aloys Scheer said, "As you know we are one of the only places open in downtown Bozeman so we are excited and thrilled to welcome the community and understand that there is a labor shortage our staff is still here to service and locals and tourist that are coming in."
The Armory restaurant Fielding and two bars Tune-Up and Sky Shed are not the only places in Bozeman that will be open on Christmas Eve.
People can also eat at Teds Bar and Grill, The Club Tavern and Grill, Wasabi, Rib and Chop House, and Squire House, The Bay Bar & Grille, and Blacksmith.
Most restaurants that will be open on Christmas will require a reservation and, people are encouraged to call before dining in.
In addition, labor shortages are not the only reason a lot of restaurants are closed in Bozeman on Christmas Eve.
Many restaurants owners said they close every year on Christmas to make sure their employees can enjoy the holidays with their families.