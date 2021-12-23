Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. A rapid temperature drop is expected behind the cold front with a brief period of heavy snow. Lingering snow showers through tonight. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Visibility could decrease to one-quarter mile under brief, heavy snow squalls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&