BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you were planning on hitting the slopes this weekend at Bridger Bowl you'll have to wait a little longer due to a lack of snowfall and unsafe conditions.
In a release from Bridger Bowl, they say management will reassess at the beginning of next week and are looking toward opening on Dec. 17.
For the time being, uphill travel is allowed, and skiers and snowboarders are asked to stay clear of ski area vehicles and snow making equipment.
You should also be cautious of hazardous conditions.
Limited services are available Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., including:
- Pass Office
- Retail Store
- Rental Shop
- Snowsports Office