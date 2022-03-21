CARDWELL, Mont. - The LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana is rebuilding after being destroyed by a fire in September 2021.
About a month after the fire, LaHood Park Steakhouse posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant was going to start from the ground a rebuild.
The cause of the fire is still unknown but construction for the project has already started.
LaHood Park Steakhouse Owner Phil Lalich said the new restaurant is going to be closer to the river and have more parking.
Local and tourists have expressed on Facebook that they can't wait for the reopening.
Cardwell General Store and Campground Owner Laurie Perry said at least 3 families a week pass through Cardwell and ask about the restaurant fire.
"We are just super blown away. It was a devastation not only to Cardwell and the community but to our campers because we would have menus here and have all of our campers go up there for dinner and there we people that have ended up in Florida and couldn't wait to come back here so they could go to LaHood for a great steak," Perry explained.
The official opening date hasn't been announced, but Lalich said he hopes to reopen to the community by Fall 2022 but that is subject to change due to supply chain issues.
More information about Lahood Park Steakhouse can be found here.
