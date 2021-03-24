BELGRADE, Mont. - Lane closures on part of I-90 may occur was the Belgrade Police Department conducts a follow-up investigation on March 25.
The operation will take place on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of the I-90 overpass according to the Belgrade Police Department.
Law enforcement will be using a digital crime scene scanner to take measurements using digital photography.
While the investigation is ongoing an attempt will be made to keep traffic open one lane at a minimum.
“It is our hope that any closures will be momentary, as much of the work can be done from the side of the roadway,” the release reads.
Anyone in the area can expect delays, and are asked to be prepared to merge and pay close attention to officers and investigators working in the area.