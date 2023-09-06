BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman’s own comedy club, Last Best Comedy, is bringing a new festival to Southwest Montana in an effort to bring laughs to a rapidly growing audience.
Last Best Comedy owners Annie and Levin O’Connor opened the club in 2020 but a festival is something they have wanted to do since before they even opened.
“We're getting higher and higher quality of comedians coming through Bozeman. And we really want to bring a lot of people together. We want to highlight these people. We want to bring in improv and stand up, and we just want to have this party,” Annie said.
LBC is rolling out the red carpet for 80 performers from across the state and country who work in both stand up and improv for events running Thursday through Saturday night. And not only are they hosting events in Bozeman, but Butte, Helena and Townsend all have satellite shows, so other people farther from town can get in on the action.
This is an opportunity to showcase to performers how amazing Montana and its audiences are, and vice versa for audiences who have not had the opportunity to see this many working comedy performers, Levin said.
Big names in comedy like former SNL writer Rich Hall and Josh Johnson, former correspondent for The Daily Show, are headlining the festival. But the goal for the festival, and LBC as a whole, is to capture up and coming, working performers and elevate their voices as much as possible.
There are amazing performers working hard at comedy in Montana for a long time, Levin said.
“The act of taking them and putting them on a stage in a dedicated space or in a festival in a larger venue is an opportunity for everyone to appreciate what's here and walking around us all the time,” he said.
One of the first events, Itty-Bitty Festivities on Thursday night, is a great way to see a lot of the performers in a short amount of time. 14 performers will have short sets, then will have longer sets in the weekend, so the event functions as a sampler where you can see who you want more from later.
Another event held at LBC weekly and featured this weekend is called Notorious BOZ. There is a cast of improvisers and Bozeman locals who tell personal stories to inspire improv scenes.
Two big names in improv, Craig and Carla Cackowski, have a show they will perform called Orange Tuxedo.
A lot will be happening this weekend and there is something for everyone, Annie said. Usually when people start festivals they start small.
“We did not do that. We got multiple venues, multiple cities... We have been baking for months. Oh man, we’ve been baking so many goods,” Annie and Levin said.
“You can take a look at the full, fun schedule here.
You can also buy day passes for each day, a festival pass that gets you into events every day, or tickets for individual events. Tickets and passes can be purchased here.
