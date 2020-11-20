BOZEMAN- The state of Montana can still have some friendly competition without the “Brawl of the Wild” by seeing who can give more canned food to their local food banks in Bozeman and Missoula.
The Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Missoula Food Bank are looking for canned food donations and are keeping track of how many pounds of food donated to see which college town wins the off-field rivalry.
“It’s really meant to be a gift to our community and for those who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy that meal,” Jill holder, food and nutrition director for the Human Resource Development Council said.
The food drive will end at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Nov. 20, 2020, when they will have the final numbers on whether the Bobcats or Griz win the competition. The Bobcats have successfully canned the Griz 17 of 20 years.
Last year, Montana State University and the Bozeman community donated 230,096 pounds of food plus a record $206,550 to Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
The University of Montana and Missoula community also raised a record amount for the Missoula community’s local food bank. Donations from UM and the Missoula community had a grand total of 421,859 (pounds and money).
Thanksgiving food boxes will also be going out to people in need for the holiday season.
The Missoula Food Bank said they have 1,173 pounds of turkey but need more to feed nearly 2,400 families in the area. The food bank will be giving out food boxes on Sunday Nov. 22.
The Gallatin Valley Food Bank said they still need another 400 turkeys and will be giving out their food boxes on Sunday Nov. 22 and Monday Nov. 23 in Belgrade and Bozeman.
More information on the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center’s “Can the Cats Food Drive” can be found here.
More information on the Gallatin Valley Food Bank’s “Can the Griz Food Drive” can be found here.