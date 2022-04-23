BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who fled during an attempted traffic stop around 4:00 pm Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly on Highway 191, and when it came to a stop near the Castle Inn, the only occupant fled on foot.
It was later discovered the car was stolen.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Fish Wildlife and Parks and Montana Highway Patrol began searching the area Friday.
Notifications were sent out to the phones area residents around 5:45 pm to encourage people to lock their doors, windows and outside structures and to stay inside.
As of 9:00 am Saturday, the sheriff’s office reports the last known area of the suspect was Karst Stage Loop.
Deputies will continue to search the canton throughout Saturday, however, GCSO says it is possible the suspect was given a ride out of the area.
Anyone with information that may help in finding the suspect is asked to call 406-582-2100.
The suspect was described as a white man, around six feet tall, with reddish facial hair and a slight to medium build.
If he is still in the area, the sheriff’s office says he is likely very cold, hungry and is seeking shelter and assistance.
“A member of the public has likely heard from this individual or seen him and we are asking for your assistance,” the GCSO said. “The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to encourage canyon residents to be vigilant about locking your homes and vehicles so as not to prevent the theft of your property. FWP nor the Sheriff’s Office have additional information about the suspect’s history or motives beyond finding a vehicle with keys in it which he stole.”
