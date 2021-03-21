Law enforcement investigating following a homicide/suicide in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Law enforcement are investigating following a homicide/suicide in Livingston Sunday morning.
In the morning of March 21, Livingston Police Officers and Park County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a house on South 9th Street for an on-going disturbance between multiple people.
A release from the Livingston Chief of Police, Dale Johnson, says law enforcement was advised several gunshots had been fired as they were responding.
When law enforcement made contact with an individual, the release says he, ”chose to complete suicide by self-inflicted gunshot.”
Preliminary indications reportedly show one member of the dispute was shot and succumbed to their injuries.
At this time there is no threat to the community Johnson says.
People are being asked to stay out of the area of police activity so they can complete their investigation.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation and Montana Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.
This article was updated at 2:31 pm Sunday, March 21 with new information from Livingston Chief of Police, Dale Johnson.
