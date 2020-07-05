BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Fourth of July weekend can sometimes prove to be a busy time for our first responders; here's what law enforcement saw throughout the night.
Many cities around the country tend to see spikes in crime around the Fourth of July. But this year in Montana, that wasn’t the case.
“Last night sounded like it was pretty normal, pretty uneventful for us,” said Missoula Police Sergeant Scott King.
“Kind of a typical weekend – if anything it was a little bit lighter call volume,” said Bozeman Police Sergeant Rick Musson.
The biggest issues across the state were apparently drunk driving and fireworks complaints. In Missoula, there were a few more driving offenses.
“As far as – yeah – DUI, traffic offenses," said King. "Those kind of things. We did see a rise somewhat.”
In Bozeman, a few disorderly conduct incidents, and one case of trespassing.
Musson explained: “Some juveniles wanted to get a better view of the fireworks, so they trespassed – to get to a high vantage point to see…. I’m sure it was a good view, but it was bad that they trespassed.”
Was COVID-19 a factor in a lighter load for law enforcement last night? Both sergeants say it’s hard to say.
In Bozeman, since the large fireworks shows were canceled because of the virus, there were more small fireworks across the Gallatin Valley. But even those calls went over smoothly.
“It was pretty easy to deal with," Musson said. "The people were in good spirits and cooperative and were just finishing up with their own little fireworks display and calling it good.”