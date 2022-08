Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Beaverhead, northern Madison, and northern Gallatin Counties through 700 PM MDT... At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that a series of strong thunderstorm were developing over west central Beaverhead County, and moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and periods of heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bozeman, Dillon, Sheridan, Virginia City, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Ennis, Twin Bridges, Pony, Alder, Harrison, Big Sky, Cameron, Waterloo, Missouri Headwaters State Park, Glen, Maudlow, Four Corners and Amsterdam. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 44 and 83 . Interstate 90 between mile markers 278 and 321. Highway 191 between mile markers 48 and 87. Highway 287 between mile markers 37 and 83. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH