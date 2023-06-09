BOZEMAN, Mont. - There will be a lot of law enforcement in the west side of Bozeman off Huffine Lane for a training exercise Friday.
The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the exercise will be happening throughout the day.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - There will be a lot of law enforcement in the west side of Bozeman off Huffine Lane for a training exercise Friday.
The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the exercise will be happening throughout the day.
Currently in Missoula
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.