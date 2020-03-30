BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University President Waded Cruzado is sending out a personal plea via Facebook to Bobcats and Griz alike, urging all people to stay home for the sake of medical workers.
Cruzado's son, Gerry, is a physician in a hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The president says she worries about her son as well as her own physician, along with the students, staff, and faculty of the university. She is urging everyone to stay home for the sake of anyone in the medical field.
Cruzado also says she is grateful for the "many Gerrys" around the world who are working hard to take care of us, and that "it’s a reminder that this pandemic is many things, certainly, but it is also a very personal matter to many of us.”
Here's her full letter: