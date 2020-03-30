Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 4 TO 8 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD, JEFFERSON AND MADISON. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS ARE LIKELY TO BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&