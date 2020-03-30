Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 4 TO 8 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, JEFFERSON, GALLATIN AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&