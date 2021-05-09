HELENA, Mont. - Cave tours at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park start May 28.

On that day tours will open to the public on a first-come-first-served basis daily through the end of September.

Last year at the park’s opening, reservations were only taken for a limited cave opening, and only offered the Paradise Tour, however, this year, the Paradise Tour and the Classic Tour will be offered all summer.

Both tours can be purchased on the day of on-site starting at 9:00 am. No advanced reservations will be taken.

More about the tours from Montana State Parks:

The Classic Tour will travel through the majority of the developed cave covering nearly 3/4 mile of underground passage. It is 2 hours, 2 miles and requires extensive bending, stooping and over 600 stairs. This tour is not recommended for small children or anyone with Claustrophobic concerns or mobility challenges.

The Paradise Tour is 90 minutes with a 1 mile mostly level round trip. This tour navigates only 15 stairs, visits the largest room in the cave, which is not featured on the Classic Tour. This tour does not travel through very restrictive sections and is recommended for anyone with small children, mobility challenges or concerns over a tight dark cave.

For more information, you can visit the Montana State Parks website here.