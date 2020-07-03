WHITEHALL- After high demands for daily tours, the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is opening for daily tours by reservation.
“We are seeing high demand for our tour offerings,” said Park Manager Rhea Armstrong. “This increase in capacity allows us a better opportunity to serve the public, while keeping staff and visitors safe.”
Tours are operating on a limited basis and reservations are required.
At this time,k only Paradise Tours are available, the one and a half hour one-mile walking tour allowing access to the largest and most decorated room of the cave system while still allowing for social distancing in 10 person groups.
Visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings on the tour, and those with sensitive sink may want to wear clean gloves as handrails are cleaned by staff with a bleach solution.
A light jacket is recommended as the cave is 48 degrees Fahrenheit, and strollers or baby backpacks are not allowed.
No clothing or other items that have been in another cave or mine are permitted in the Lewis and Clark Caverns to help protect resident bat populations from a deadly fungal disease called white-nose syndrome, which is present in other caves throughout the world.
A nonrefundable payment in full is required at the time of booking, and to make a reservation, you can call 406-287-3541.
For more information, you can visit Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ website here.