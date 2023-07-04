BOZEMAN, Mont. - Tuesday night the City of Bozeman is hosting its firework show at the Softball Complex, a tradition they have taken over for the Gallatin Empire Lion’s Club.
The Lion’s Club chapter last hosted the event in 2019. There were several factors contributing to their passing the baton to the city, said club president Jim Barutha, the biggest being the manpower required to undertake the event.
When the Lion’s Club hosted, they needed around 30-40 people to make it happen. Club members were needed to find sponsors, set up the venue and fireworks, work at the event and all the other behind-the-scenes work.
They refrained from holding the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, meanwhile their membership also shrank. Barutha said that was when they decided to let the city take over.
The firework show was the club’s biggest fundraiser, with sponsors helping fund the show and the philanthropy the club provides.
Now, the club works at other events as fundraisers, including the Bozeman Stampede and Christmas Stroll, and they are looking for a third.
“Still not quite what we used to make in fireworks, you know, as a fundraiser. But it's, it's enough to cover all the things that we need to do. And like I said, we're looking for an additional fundraiser, also working on trying to build up our membership... and then we can get into something else,” Barutha said.
The club provides financial assistance for people in need of hearing aids or glasses. They also provide eye exams for students, college scholarships for graduating seniors, they sponsor Leo Clubs in the Bozeman School District, and they do other work, as well.
Recently, the club partnered with the other chapters in the area and the Lion’s Club International Foundation. The three local clubs came up with 25% of $125,000 and the foundation provided the rest to buy new equipment for the HRDC’s Marketplace.
Barutha said the club is excited to see what Bozeman does with the firework show and he plans to attend. They were happy to let the city take over and carry on the tradition.
The event starts at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Softball Complex and is free and open to the public.
