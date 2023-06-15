BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Salvation Army of Gallatin County and Little Caesars Love Kitchen are hosting a community pizza party Wednesday, June 21.
300 people will be able to receive a free pizza lunch from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.
Little Caesars travels around the lower 48 states and four Canadian Provinces, with a 53-foot big-rig pizza kitchen, helping unhoused folks, hungry individuals, and disaster victims.
All the pizza and labor will be donated by Little Caesars for this event.
"I believe that this is the first time that Little Caesars has brought out their Love Kitchen to Bozeman; they actually contacted us and were interested in working with the Salvation Army and the area. As we began to form a partnership, we decided this would be a great opportunity to help those who are hungry and in need in the community,” said Capt. Amber Ohl, Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army will be joining Little Caesars in serving pepperoni and cheese pizza, salad, and soda and they are asking people to show up hungry.
Connect with them and the community at 32 S rouse Ave. Wednesday, June 21, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.
