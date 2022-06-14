Livingston Ace Hardware pulls resources from Butte and anaconda to give out free sandbags

LIVINGSTON, MT- As Park County continues to deal with severe flooding people are coming together to support one another.
Yesterday afternoon, the Livingston Ace Hardware sent their employees to Butte and Anaconda to pull over as many resources for making sandbags.
In total they brought over 975 bags that they gave away for free.
As of about midnight the sand was gone.
The City of Livingston and Park County has declared a state of ongoing emergency due to the flooding.
