LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A Livingston animal shelter is at ‘cat-pacity’ and looking for people to adopt some of their furry friends.
You walk in to a chorus of meows. There’s a lot of cats right now at Stafford Animal Shelter just outside of Livingston. All of them, wanting some attention and wanting a home.
Two cats were adopted on Sunday, but Stafford staff say they are still very much at capacity.
To get more people in and incentive adoptions, they’re waiving their adoption fees and encouraging people to donate what they want.
All cats – and the three kittens available – come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and chipped.
If you’re not quite ready for the commitment of a cat but want to help out, you can also foster the shelter’s kittens. People who have experience with kittens and bottle feeding are preferred.
The shelter is currently only open to the public by appointment only, but you can call ahead to schedule a time to come in.
You can also check out Stafford Animal Shelter’s website to see who is up for adoption.