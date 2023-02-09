LIVINGSTON, Mont. - At a Tuesday night city commission meeting, the city of Livingston began rolling out the implementation plan for their growth policy.
The city adopted the policy in 2021 and has spent the last year and a half working out the rollout plan, said City Manager Grant Gager.
There are four major areas the rollout will focus on: resiliency, housing, community character and implementing land use recommendations from the community. The community has been incredibly helpful in providing feedback and ideas throughout policy making process, Gager said.
After last year’s flooding, resiliency is a major focus for the city.
“We have a number of strategies in the growth policy and we’re working with the Army Corps o0f Engineers, FEMA and also our state partners to prepare for the next disaster and respond when it comes,” Gager said.
Housing is another major issue for the city. The people of Livingston have said in their feedback that they would prefer to infill the growing population of the city by developing undeveloped or underdeveloped land within the city, rather than spread outward, he said.
Currently, there some bills at the state legislature that could change rules for developing land. The city will be keeping an eye on those bills because they could affect how Livingston will move forward with implementing their growth policy, Gager said.
City Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said in developing the policy and implementation plan, this is the best she has ever seen different city departments and the community work together to achieve shared goals.
