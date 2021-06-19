Livingston born-and-raised artist hosting retrospective exhibit

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Livingston’s own Edd Enders is hosting his own retrospective art show looking back at his work from the past three decades inspired by his Montana roots.

Edd Enders Retrospective Art Exhibit is free to the public and being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 at the Dink Bruce building, 120 East Park at the corner of B Street.

Enders grew up in Livingston as a hunting guide, packer and wrangler but decided to take an art class for fun at Montana State University more than three decades ago that would turn into thousands of paintings.

The exhibit will display around 90 paintings of his best work and said his talent doesn’t actually come from himself enjoying art.

“For me I wouldn’t say that art is a happy thing for me to do, it’s what I due to survive, it keeps me sane,” Enders said.

It’s a completely different way of painting, he uses his art as an outlet and his art is all a perspective of society during the certain time he paints.

Each painting is marked with the date when it was painted next to it to show you the changes in his work.

No paintings will be sold during the art exhibit, but you can make an appointment to visit his studio and view art for sale in the desired subject and size.

You can text or call 406-222-4848 to make an appointment once the exhibit is over.

You can learn more about Edd Enders and his work here.