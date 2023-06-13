LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Losses in Livingston from the Yellowstone River’s June 2022 flood will never be made up, but businesses the weathered the disaster are looking forward to a new tourist season.
Kris King, Explore Livingston Coalition executive director, said the city was down about 25% in tourism, visitation and collections. That money cannot be made up.
After the flooding subsided, tourism resumed, which helped the community. King said business owners are aware that there could be a disaster again in the future, but now they are nimbler and better equipped to handle that.
Last year, the state, tourists and community members stepped up to help each other and that has brought a sense of optimism.
“The community really rose up to support each other, respond to the flood, donate to sweep out mud out of people's houses... And we're really hoping that that trend will continue, that people will help our communities recover by coming and doing the most fun thing ever, which is come spend summer in Park County,” King said.
Business owners in Livingston are feeling that sense of optimism.
Murray Hotel owner Kathleen Kaul said they are staffed for a normal summer.
“But we've just decided that we're going to go back to the way we were before and staff accordingly and purchase accordingly. And we're advertising and we're expecting that we'll have a really full-blown good summer again this year,” Kaul said.
Dale Sexton, co-owner of Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company said the Yellowstone River peaked about two weeks ago, but summer for his fishing guides is still looking up.
“So far bookings seem to be on par with what may be a little elevated over last year after the flood. Not quite what they were in 2020 or 2021,” Sexton said. “But again, we're optimistic for a productive season. We've been quite busy this spring to date.”
King said they are keeping an eye on the Yellowstone River and will do that for years to come. So far, the season is looking better than last year and Livingston is ready for tourists, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.