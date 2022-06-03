LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced.
The following is from the City of Livingston:
“The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
While we are deeply saddened by Mike’s passing, we understand that our loss is in no way comparable to the loss suffered today, and in the days and months to come, by his family. We pray and urge people to respect the private grief of his family as they deal with this nearly unendurable loss.”
