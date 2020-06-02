Livingston Classic PBR on hold until 2021

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SNOWMELT IN... CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 230 PM MDT TUESDAY. * AT 245 AM MDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED RISES ALONG THE GALLATIN RIVER FROM NEAR BIG SKY TO NEAR LOGAN DUE TO SNOW MELT. MINOR FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BELGRADE, MANHATTAN, GALLATIN GATEWAY, BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS, FOUR CORNERS, CHURCH HILL, AMSTERDAM, BIG SKY AND LOGAN. FLOODING OF LOWLANDS ALONG THE RIVER IS LIKELY OCCURRING, WITH POSSIBLE IMPACTS TO BRIDGES CONNECTING TO FOREST SERVICE CAMPGROUNDS. ABOVE SIX FEET, NEAR GALLATIN GATEWAY, HOMES WEST OF TOWN MAY BEGIN TO FLOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&