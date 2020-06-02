Livingston Classic PBR on hold until 2021

LIVINGSTON- Event organizers announced the cancellation of the 11th annual Livingston Classic PBR.
The PBR was scheduled for August 1, 2020. A press release from the organization explains they were hopeful that this event could happen, and we truly looked at all angles of possibilities before making this decision.
They were extensively in talks with State and Local governing officials and that this decision was not taken lightly.
Adding that they are saddened to not be able to host PBR ridders and fans in Montana’s beautiful and welcoming Livingston community, but that Montana will wait and will be better than ever when you come back again in 2021.