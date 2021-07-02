Livingston combat veteran, former parade announcer continues record attendance

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Louis Armentaro could take up an entire day talking about his life lessons and stories from his time as a World War II combat veteran and Guinness World Record parade announcer for the Livingston Rodeo Parade.
The 97-year-old parade announcer will be riding in his red "roadster" for the 72nd year in a row for the Livingston Chamber of Commerce Parade starting at 3 p.m. on July 2.
Armentaro won't be doing the parade announcing this year, but when you hear his voice you can understand why he holds the Guinness World Record for the "Most Durable Rodeo Parade Announcer."
Not long before Louis started doing his parade announcing, the Armentaro family would immigrated from Italy and put six sons into the U.S. military.
Louis’ sister had three sons and three grandsons who would go into the military, and Louis himself would marry his wife Donna who would see a grandson go into the U.S. Marine Corps.
Louis would begin his journey in the military training and graduating with the U.S. Army 88th Infantry Battalion in 1944 at Camp Roberts, Calif. before heading to the Pacific Theater of World War II.
Armentaro fought in the Battle of Mindoro, Battle of Mindanao, Battle of Leyte and was part of a train trip where he hauled cargo to Okayama, Kumamoto and the Kure Naval Base in Japan before observing the devastation of bombing raids on Tokyo and the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
“Here I am on the boat coming home, there I am right there," Armentaro said pointing at his picture of him at 22 years old coming back from Japan on Aug. 10, 1946, to a port in Seattle, Wash.
“I swore to myself when I got on that boat to come home, the folks were never going to recognize me for what I was when I left, I was going to be a different person and I got very aggressive, I got involved in everything I could,” Armentaro said.
Louis would get involved in the American Legion, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 903 in Bozeman, be a councilman for the city of Livingston, and a foster care parent of more than 25 kids both short-term and long-term care while being the golden voice of the Livingston Rodeo Parade.
“I’m going to stay in my own hometown here and that’s the way I want to wind up staying in that, and I call it in emphasis ‘my town.’”
More information on the Livingston Roundup Rodeo can be found here.