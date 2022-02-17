Livingston Community Closet helps local high schools fundraise for new shot clock rule

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – The Community Closet in Park County is raising money to help local rural high schools comply with the new requirement of shot clocks for basketball games next year.
A Jan. 17 proposal by the Montana High School Association was approved to require 35-second shot clocks at both the varsity and junior varsity levels beginning next season.
The proposal calls for schools to install shot clocks at the end of this basketball season so they will be operational for summer camps with enough time for teams to get used to the new consistent speed of play.
Community Closet Founder and CEO Caron Cooper said she was concerned about the new, unexpected expense rural schools like Gardiner, Shields Valley and even Park High might have to take on in the county and began a fundraiser to offset shot clock expenses.
Cooper reached out to Park High School Activities Director Nate Parseghian to discuss what was needed and how to help.
The Community Closet Board of Directors awarded Park High’s sports program $2,000 for shot clocks through a bequest by Dink Bruce.
Mounted shot clocks are an expensive time-keeping device that cost in the neighborhood of $2,000-$5,000, a hefty price for rural schools with limited financial resources.
On Feb. 1, the Community Closet set out "shot clock donation jars" at their thrift store and The Curated Closet with an overwhelming response seen from the community.
"In the first day we took in over $100, it clearly had resonance with our residents, you know we’re a small town and in the winter there’s not a lot to do other than basketball, I mean you know we all kind of have gone to games so it’s a real community activity," Cooper said.
So far in just a few weeks of fundraising, the donation jars and Facebook fundraiser have already raised $1,325, but with matching funds the total raised is $2,650.
The goal is to raise $10,000 by the end of March.
Shot clock donation jars can be found at the Community Closet Thrift Store at 416 East Park Street and The Curated Closet at 117 Main Street both in Livingston.
Cooper said they are actively looking for larger donors to help with the match incentive funds and can email her at ceo@communitycloset.
The Community Closet donates profits from sales at their stores to Park County charitable and community organizations with over $600,000 donated since 2005.
