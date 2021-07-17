Livingston community events bring summer boost for downtown area businesses

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – The month of July for the city of Livingston is making a huge summer economic boost for small businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic summer thanks to several community events.
Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Leslie Feigel said the real winners of the Livingston Rodeo, the weekly Livingston Farmers Market, the Livingston Classic PBR and other small fun events around the community have made a lasting impact on small businesses around the area.
The Livingston PBR on July 17 draws a crowd of thousands from across the state to see the 35 best professional bull riders in the world bringing increased foot traffic to downtown businesses.
“The PBR sells out every year with 4,500 seats and that brings a lot of life and here it is in the same month as our other rodeo, right here to our Livingston businesses which didn’t have it last year," Feigel said.
Another draw Feigel mentioned along with the community events is Livingston being one of the major gateway towns to Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance which just saw record visitation numbers for the month on June during the 2021 "revenge pandemic summer."
