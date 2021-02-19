Livingston family fundraises for autism service dog for nonverbal daughter

Weather Alert

...Periods of snow possible over the passes late tonight and tomorrow morning... Snow showers will move into the area late tonight and will linger through the morning on Friday. Most areas, particularly in the valleys, will see less than an inch of snow, but roads may become slick for the morning commute. The mountain passes will see higher amounts of snow, with brief periods of heavy snow possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch at lower elevations and up to 3 two inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&