Livingston Food Resource Center Community Bakery expands to serve growing need

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – The Livingston Food Resource Center recently expanded its Community Bakery to help serve a growing need of more than 400 households in Park County and continue its nonprofit mission of lifting people out of poverty.
Livingston Food Resource Center (LFRC) Executive Director George Peirce said the vision of the food pantry is to try to fight the root cause of hunger (poverty) by meeting the needs of the community and providing nutritious food.
Thanks in-part to the Human Resource Development Council leasing a new part of the building to the bakery along with funding from the Gianforte Family Foundation, Kendeda Fund and other private foundations and individuals the bakery now employs nine full-time staff, including two bakery apprentices, in creating artisan bread and baked goods.
Retail sales in-turn support food pantry operations and allow the LFRC to provide fresh, locally sourced, whole-wheat bread to Livingston residents as well as other food pantries in Montana.
The bakery also supports the state’s wheat industry, which supplies the raw materials supporting Montana farmers and millers.
"One of the designs of this bakery was that every piece of this is equitable for everyone in this community whether they’re clients of the food pantry who don’t have the money to shop here or if it’s just people in the community who love to come in here and by their own things," Peirce said.
According to the LFRC, approximately 16% of Livingston households live below the poverty level and suffer from food insufficiency and an LFRC survey showed that a high percentage of their clients have chronic disease such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.
"This is the best whole wheat bread that we can make made with ingredients from Montana that we give to our clients free of charge and now we’ve started a pilot project where we’re talking to other pantries across the state and getting them this bread as well," Peirce said.
According to Peirce the bakery goes through around 2,500 pounds of locally made flour a month and they are partnering with Park County Farm to School on several sites to get things like the kids summer lunch program going this summer.
The food pantry is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering curbside pick-up Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Community Bakery is open Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information is available at livingstonfrc.org or 406-222-5335.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.