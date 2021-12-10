LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Office of the Governor highlighted the increased demand for food banks in Montana after Governor Greg Gianforte visited the Livingston Food Resource Center (LFRC).
According to a release from the Office of the Governor, demand at costs for food banks in the state and nation side has spiked with inflation and supply chain shortages driving up the cost of food.
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the cost of groceries has increased 6.4% in the last 12 months.
The LFRC supports several Montana food banks, sourcing high-quality and locally grown ingredients from Montana producers the release says.
As a part of its mission to eliminate hunger in Livingston and Park County, LFRC distributes healthful food and supports food-related economic development that drives job creation.
During his visit as a part of the “12 Days of Giving” campaign, Gov. Gianforte helped stock shelves at the food pantry and presented a quarter of his yearly salary as a donation to Michael McCormick, director emeritus of LFRC.
“We’re grateful for Governor Gianforte’s support and awareness of issues faced by people living in poverty and the work that food pantries are doing in this state,” director emeritus McCormick said. “It’s an honor for the LRDC to be selected for this donation.”