Livingston Gray’s General Store reopens a year later after series of tragic events

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Kristin Wachob opened Gray’s General Store in 2020 to help out the community but didn’t realize a year later the community would be helping them open back up.
The first try on opening was March 2, 2020, but Gray’s General Store would be quickly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being declared an essential business a couple weeks later.
A week later after reopening from the pandemic in May, a micro-windstorm split open a nearby tree that would lift the roof off their business and send it flying. A storm would roll in a day later and that’s when several community members came over to do what they could to help.
Some plastic was put up to mitigate flooding and they were able to cover most essentials in the store but the flooding ruined most all of their inventory.
“We did a lot of giveaways in that time and there was a lot of inventory that unfortunately couldn’t be sold as new for us, but we were able to turn it back and give it to the community in one way or another,” Wachob said.
When school rolled around a few months later, they gave out backpacks and school supplies and continued that into the holiday season spreading joy with candy and decorations.
“The whole time we tried to maintain a community presence to let people know we would be back,” Wachob said.
With the help of a Go-Fund-Me started by a neighboring business owner, the roof was repaired, a new sign for the business was made and a local artist painted a mural on the side of the business.
The grand opening finally occurred on April 10, 2021, looking to be the go-to general store for the area necessities.
“Ironically people tell us that we shouldn’t have socks and underwear in our front window because that’s kind of the eyecatcher but that is the number one thing people have requested,” Wachob said. “If somebody is in need of something and can’t afford it, I want to be able to help so we can set up accounts for things like that if that’s necessary.”
More information on Gray’s General Store can be found here.