CLYDE PARK, Mont. - A Livingston man was killed in a crash near Clyde Park early Sunday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on US-89 near mile marker 17 when it failed to negotiate a curve.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Livingston, over corrected, causing the car to roll multiple times off the roadway.

According to MHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on scene.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.